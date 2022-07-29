Piper Sandler slashes price target on Target Corporation [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $159.42 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.67, while the highest price level was $160.06. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Target Announces Increased Student and Teacher Savings for Back to School Essentials.

New this year, Target will offer more ways to save with an increased 20% college student discount through Target Circle, the return of tax-free weekends and all-season-long low prices.

Target is extending its popular Teacher Prep Event to run July 17 – Sept. 10 – nearly six weeks longer than last year – giving teachers the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.12 percent and weekly performance of 0.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 3093658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $186.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $225 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $180, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 239 to 231.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 147.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.59, while it was recorded at 156.21 for the last single week of trading, and 210.64 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,148 million, or 80.80% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.7 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 19,217,564 shares. Additionally, 1,010 investors decreased positions by around 33,991,724 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 311,536,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,745,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,081,733 shares, while 248 institutional investors sold positions of 8,620,912 shares during the same period.