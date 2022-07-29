Piper Sandler slashes price target on Neogen Corporation [NEOG] – find out why.

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Neogen Announces Record Revenues for Fiscal 2022.

Company reports strong growth across Food and Animal Safety segments .

Gross margins improved quarter over quarter and year over year.

Over the last 12 months, NEOG stock dropped by -47.76%. The one-year Neogen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.92. The average equity rating for NEOG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 billion, with 107.82 million shares outstanding and 107.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 878.49K shares, NEOG stock reached a trading volume of 3367302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogen Corporation [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEOG in the course of the last twelve months was 50.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

NEOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 22.41 for the last single week of trading, and 33.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.83 and a Gross Margin at +45.91. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.00.

Return on Total Capital for NEOG is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, NEOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] managed to generate an average of $33,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

NEOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,350 million, or 96.80% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,697,242, which is approximately 0.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,467,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.33 million in NEOG stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $237.59 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 7,532,528 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 4,918,090 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 90,772,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,223,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,176 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 448,667 shares during the same period.