Piper Sandler lifts On Holding AG [ONON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] jumped around 2.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.17 at the close of the session, up 10.78%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that On Elects Dennis Durkin as a New Independent Member of the Board of Directors.

Swiss performance sports brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the election of Dennis Durkin as additional independent member of the Board of Directors.

David Allemann, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Dennis to the On Board, and with this have him take the chair of the Audit Committee. Together with Alex Perez, we now have a fully independent and highly experienced Audit Committee. Following the recent appointment of Amy Banse as an On Board member, we continue the journey of bringing highly experienced individuals with independent and diverse viewpoints to the On Board of Directors.”.

On Holding AG stock is now -44.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONON Stock saw the intraday high of $21.28 and lowest of $18.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.87, which means current price is +31.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 3454553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $27.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading, and 27.41 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $1,963 million, or 34.30% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 11,028,390, which is approximately 114.504% of the company’s market cap and around 37.74% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,808,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.81 million in ONON stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $209.25 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 158.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 34,483,807 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 19,205,302 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,025,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,714,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,297,724 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,770,700 shares during the same period.