PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $57

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $31.38 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.68, while the highest price level was $33.61. The company report on July 28, 2022 that PBF Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Second quarter income from operations of $1,706.6 million (excluding special items, second quarter income from operations of $1,784.2 million).

Reduced consolidated debt by more than $2.2 billion including a $900 million revolving credit facility repayment, $45 million debt reduction at PBF Logistics and the redemption of $1.25 billion senior secured notes on July 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 141.94 percent and weekly performance of 18.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 96.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 4700688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PBF stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.18, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 22.19 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,004 million, or 80.10% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,561,319, which is approximately -2.818% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,265,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.9 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $269.41 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -13.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 14,008,456 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,790,767 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 72,922,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,721,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,926,797 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,803,179 shares during the same period.