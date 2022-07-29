OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell -25.54% so far this year. What now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] closed the trading session at $37.26 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.83, while the highest price level was $37.605. The company report on July 27, 2022 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– 2Q 2022 Diluted EPS of $1.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.54 percent and weekly performance of -10.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, OMF reached to a volume of 4007887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40.

OMF stock trade performance evaluation

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, OMF shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.07, while it was recorded at 39.62 for the last single week of trading, and 47.53 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.54 and a Gross Margin at +85.84. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,826 million, or 85.10% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,428,932, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,151,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.23 million in OMF stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $366.74 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 77.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 11,422,595 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 15,890,623 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 75,363,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,677,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,222 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,905,137 shares during the same period.