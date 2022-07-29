NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell -89.05% so far this year. What now?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] gained 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2022 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Stephen Willard, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Extensive experience in Law, Finance, and Management of Public and Private Biotechnology Companies.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 63.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.02 million with the latest information. NRXP stock price has been found in the range of $0.51 to $0.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 4284547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for NRXP stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6925, while it was recorded at 0.5232 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4933 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -789.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -479.96.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.40% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,259,781, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,075,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in NRXP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.41 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 8,142,910 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 470,555 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,697,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,310,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,850,664 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 267,470 shares during the same period.