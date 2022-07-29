Noble Capital Markets lifts Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] closed the trading session at $6.53 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.09, while the highest price level was $6.55. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually on May 25, 2022.

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.42 percent and weekly performance of 12.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, UUUU reached to a volume of 3250222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 320.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $260 million, or 36.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,818,248, which is approximately 2.741% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,391,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.21 million in UUUU stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.12 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 14.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,863,335 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 27,769,661 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 7,138,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,771,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,102 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,820,145 shares during the same period.