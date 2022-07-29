Market cap of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] reaches 598.89M – now what?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] price surged by 6.29 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Workhorse Group Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 as well as the company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

A sum of 3013157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. Workhorse Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.23 and dropped to a low of $3.02 until finishing in the latest session at $3.21.

The one-year WKHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.29. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $165 million, or 32.70% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,133,985, which is approximately 17.107% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,984,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.42 million in WKHS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $13.36 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 0.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 8,989,697 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,843,473 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 32,625,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,458,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,300 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,945 shares during the same period.