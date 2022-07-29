Market cap of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] reaches 14.89B – now what?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] plunged by -$18.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $104.88 during the day while it closed the day at $98.58. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 2Q 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Second Quarter Revenues of $4.4 Billion, Up 16% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions in Outdoor Power Equipment and Price Realization.

Completion of Security Divestitures in July Generated $4.1 Billion in Cash Proceeds, Strengthening Balance Sheet and Fueling Capital Allocation Priorities .

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock has also loss -14.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWK stock has declined by -29.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.68% and lost -47.74% year-on date.

The market cap for SWK stock reached $14.89 billion, with 155.43 million shares outstanding and 150.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, SWK reached a trading volume of 7654601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $140.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $145, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

SWK stock trade performance evaluation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.84 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.75, while it was recorded at 112.22 for the last single week of trading, and 152.76 for the last 200 days.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.68. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 2.30%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,565 million, or 92.70% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,623,594, which is approximately 17.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,015,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in SWK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $798.2 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly 7.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 15,812,196 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 20,499,017 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 101,296,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,607,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,744,490 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,072 shares during the same period.