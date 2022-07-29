Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] reaches 18.93M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 3.03%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Responds to Fraudulent Press Release.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today confirmed that a press release issued on July 28, 2022 regarding a purported acquisition of the company was fraudulent and not issued by the Company. The Company is not a party to any such acquisition and has reported the fraudulent activity to Nasdaq.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -75.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTPI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.88 and lowest of $0.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.20, which means current price is +26.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 235.26K shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 37124445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47.

How has PTPI stock performed recently?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, PTPI shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8325, while it was recorded at 0.8158 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6008 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -231.05 and a Gross Margin at -8.53. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.10.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.70% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 191,715, which is approximately 880.188% of the company’s market cap and around 30.08% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 131,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93000.0 in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly -24.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 432,805 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 673,880 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 272,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 834,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,373 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 523,572 shares during the same period.