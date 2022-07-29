Market cap of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] reaches 105.88M – now what?

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [NASDAQ: LYT] gained 9.09% or 0.24 points to close at $2.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3099821 shares. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Lytus Announces the Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT), a platform technology services company with nearly 8 million users and with operations in the USA and India, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,609,474 common shares at a public offering price of $4.75 per share, for gross proceeds of $12,395,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 391,421 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriters’ discount, which option was exercised in full following the closing of the Company’s initial public offering, and is expected to close on June 22, 2022.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and Pacific Century Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, LYT reached to a volume of 3099821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22.

Trading performance analysis for LYT stock

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. [LYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -658.64 and a Gross Margin at -610.71. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.