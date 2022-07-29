Market cap of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] reaches 23.58B – now what?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.74%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Fifth Third Bank to Increase Prime Lending Rate to 5.50%.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced it will increase its prime lending rate to 5.50%, effective immediately.

The rate was last changed on June 15, 2022, when Fifth Third increased its prime lending rate from 4.00% to 4.75%.

Over the last 12 months, FITB stock dropped by -7.26%. The one-year Fifth Third Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.61. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.58 billion, with 687.54 million shares outstanding and 682.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, FITB stock reached a trading volume of 4458380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $47, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on FITB stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FITB shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.74.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 41.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.74. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

FITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 5.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,518 million, or 81.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,006,961, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,231,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in FITB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly 60.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 36,936,097 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 46,002,560 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 465,919,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,858,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,786 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700,018 shares during the same period.