Market Analysts see Wayfair Inc. [W] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a high on 07/28/22, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.61. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the opening of the market on August 4, 2022.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3qOzwoJ. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3AMkeXh. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3696841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 8.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for W stock reached $6.11 billion, with 105.00 million shares outstanding and 73.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, W reached a trading volume of 3696841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $89.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on W stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 200 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.02, while it was recorded at 49.75 for the last single week of trading, and 137.40 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $4,483 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,882,329, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,205,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.73 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $425.86 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -0.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 7,612,872 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 11,960,803 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 70,197,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,771,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,059 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,256,962 shares during the same period.