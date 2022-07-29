Market Analysts see Prologis Inc. [PLD] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] traded at a high on 07/28/22, posting a 3.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $132.40. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Prologis Sets Meeting and Record Dates for Special Meeting.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (“Prologis”) today announced that its Board of Directors has called a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on its proposed merger with Duke Realty Corporation (“Duke Realty”). The special meeting will be conducted via a virtual live webcast on September 28, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Stockholders of record of Prologis as of the close of business on August 8, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2955091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prologis Inc. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for PLD stock reached $97.07 billion, with 740.37 million shares outstanding and 737.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2955091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $161.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 101.18.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.47, while it was recorded at 128.36 for the last single week of trading, and 145.18 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $91,833 million, or 97.10% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,672,838, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,174,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.69 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.85 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 10.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 28,479,595 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 28,529,385 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 636,593,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,602,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,670,519 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,481,368 shares during the same period.