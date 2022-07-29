Market Analysts see Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] falling to $16. Time to buy?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] traded at a low on 07/28/22, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.30. The company report on July 22, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released before market open on Friday, August 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3921902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leslie’s Inc. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $2.95 billion, with 182.68 million shares outstanding and 175.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 3921902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $22.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 19.89 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

Insider trade positions for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $2,973 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,261,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.9 million in LESL stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $164.22 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -2.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 28,603,888 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 19,701,216 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 146,037,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,342,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,089,229 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,726,208 shares during the same period.