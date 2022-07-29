Market Analysts see Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.8088 during the day while it closed the day at $0.78. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Genius Brands Announces Complete Dismissal of Securities Class Action Lawsuit.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) today announced that on July 15, 2022, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the Company, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case 2:20-cv-07457 DSF-RAO), has been dismissed.

Commenting on the court’s ruling, the company’s General Counsel and COO, Mike Jaffa stated, “We are pleased that the court has ruled in our favor. We remain singularly focused on creating timeless animated content and a cutting-edge global distribution system, while growing revenues and assets for our shareholders.”.

Genius Brands International Inc. stock has also gained 8.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNUS stock has inclined by 6.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.26% and lost -25.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $258.57 million, with 303.78 million shares outstanding and 289.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 3458232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

GNUS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7449, while it was recorded at 0.7214 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9656 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46 million, or 23.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,149,395, which is approximately -2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,088,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.81 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.01 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,719,991 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,420,691 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 50,491,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,632,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,064 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,938 shares during the same period.