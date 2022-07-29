Market Analysts see BiomX Inc. [PHGE] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

BiomX Inc. [AMEX: PHGE] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.12 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on July 6, 2022 that BiomX Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today that it is voluntarily delisting its shares of common stock from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the “TASE”).

Based upon a review of the recent trading volume of BiomX’s common stock on the TASE and the costs associated with maintaining a presence on more than one stock exchange, BiomX’s management and its Board of Directors have concluded that it would be in the best interests of shareholders to have BiomX’s common stock listed on a single stock exchange.

BiomX Inc. stock has also gained 28.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHGE stock has declined by -27.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.21% and lost -33.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PHGE stock reached $33.89 million, with 29.75 million shares outstanding and 21.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.71K shares, PHGE reached a trading volume of 12574097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BiomX Inc. [PHGE]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for BiomX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiomX Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

PHGE stock trade performance evaluation

BiomX Inc. [PHGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.99. With this latest performance, PHGE shares gained by 45.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for BiomX Inc. [PHGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7589, while it was recorded at 0.8640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4740 for the last 200 days.

BiomX Inc. [PHGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.84.

BiomX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

BiomX Inc. [PHGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.30% of PHGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHGE stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2,813,489, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.00% of the total institutional ownership; JOHNSON & JOHNSON, holding 2,133,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in PHGE stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $0.73 million in PHGE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiomX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BiomX Inc. [AMEX:PHGE] by around 239,549 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 181,729 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 6,194,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,615,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHGE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,589 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 19,803 shares during the same period.