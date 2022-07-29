Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -39.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] plunged by -$0.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.71 during the day while it closed the day at $2.40. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Lexicon Announces Pricing of $85.0 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) (“Lexicon”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,843,600 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Common Stock”). The shares of Common Stock are being offered at a public offering price of $2.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lexicon. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be approximately $42.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Lexicon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,526,540 shares of Common Stock (the “Option Shares”) at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on or about August 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lexicon currently intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the public offering and the concurrent private placement, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, for (i) funding pre-commercial and commercial launch activities for sotagliflozin in heart failure; (ii) funding continued development of sotagliflozin in heart failure and LX9211 in neuropathic pain; and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -24.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LXRX stock has inclined by 27.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.57% and lost -39.09% year-on date.

The market cap for LXRX stock reached $370.68 million, with 149.15 million shares outstanding and 143.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LXRX reached a trading volume of 7130016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $2 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1235.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

LXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.53. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29224.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29448.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $288 million, or 83.80% of LXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 71,178,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 14,356,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.46 million in LXRX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.7 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 2,504,321 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,649,504 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 113,864,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,018,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,897 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,956 shares during the same period.