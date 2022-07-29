LendingClub Corporation [LC] Is Currently -8.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] traded at a low on 07/28/22, posting a -8.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.87. The company report on July 27, 2022 that LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Revenue of $330 million.

Reported Net Income of $182 million Including Income Tax Benefit of $135 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6268182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corporation stands at 7.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.43%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $1.42 billion, with 101.49 million shares outstanding and 99.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 6268182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.60, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.20 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +94.33. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $1,163 million, or 85.00% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,801,535, which is approximately 6.825% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,845,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.69 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.01 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -0.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 19,770,588 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 15,534,683 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 48,575,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,880,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,171,318 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,393,285 shares during the same period.