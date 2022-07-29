Jefferies slashes price target on Zillow Group Inc. [Z] – find out why.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] price plunged by -3.05 percent to reach at -$1.09. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Home buyers with lower credit scores pay an extra $104,000 in mortgage costs.

Improving your credit score can save hundreds a month on your mortgage.

A borrower with a “fair” credit score could pay $103,626 more over the life of a 30-year mortgage for the same home than an otherwise identical borrower with an “excellent” score would.

A sum of 3035122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. Zillow Group Inc. shares reached a high of $36.80 and dropped to a low of $34.14 until finishing in the latest session at $34.69.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.47. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.96, while it was recorded at 35.22 for the last single week of trading, and 52.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,188 million, or 99.81% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,675,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.29 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $366.96 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 8.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 21,527,188 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 36,248,072 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 120,591,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,367,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,501,341 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,809,406 shares during the same period.