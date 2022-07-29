Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Stock trading around $190.44 per share: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] gained 3.69% or 6.78 points to close at $190.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3644593 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Honeywell Names Vimal Kapur President and Chief Operating Officer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kapur to drive execution of key sustainability and digitalization strategic initiatives and advance integration of Honeywell Accelerator throughout the organization.

Change provides Honeywell Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk with additional flexibility to focus on overarching strategic and tactical objectives – with more time for business development, customer engagement and people development.

It opened the trading session at $189.11, the shares rose to $191.48 and dropped to $186.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded -5.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, HON reached to a volume of 3644593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $206.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $229 to $237, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HON stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 243 to 226.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 81.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.12, while it was recorded at 183.65 for the last single week of trading, and 197.66 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $96,160 million, or 75.50% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,519,520, which is approximately 6.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,068,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.42 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,023 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 26,192,879 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 32,403,362 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 446,337,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,934,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,400 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 2,413,604 shares during the same period.