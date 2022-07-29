Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Stock trading around $70.78 per share: What’s Next?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Hologic Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

– Revenue of $1.003 Billion, GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.90, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.95 All Significantly Ahead of Expectations –.

– Global Organic Molecular Diagnostics ex-COVID-19 Revenue Grows Over 20% in Constant Currency –.

A sum of 2952019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Hologic Inc. shares reached a high of $71.54 and dropped to a low of $68.50 until finishing in the latest session at $70.78.

The one-year HOLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.02. The average equity rating for HOLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $77.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $81 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

HOLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.24, while it was recorded at 70.52 for the last single week of trading, and 73.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hologic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +66.64. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.23.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.54. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of $279,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

HOLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 1.70%.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,477 million, or 98.18% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,106,780, which is approximately 4.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,882,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 18,435,221 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 17,608,006 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 196,743,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,786,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,352 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,344,766 shares during the same period.