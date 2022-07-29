For Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Sonder Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SOND] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Sonder Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Sonder will share a brief advisory containing a link to the second quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter, available on the Company’s website. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Second Quarter 2022 CallWhen: Wednesday, August 10, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern TimeDial-In Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.comWebcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

Sonder Holdings Inc. represents 217.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $283.66 million with the latest information. SOND stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SOND reached a trading volume of 3564202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOND shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOND stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sonder Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonder Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.75. With this latest performance, SOND shares gained by 14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4683, while it was recorded at 1.1410 for the last single week of trading, and 6.0395 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68.

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

There are presently around $112 million, or 48.80% of SOND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOND stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,945,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.68% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,861,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.99 million in SOND stocks shares; and VALOR MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.0 million in SOND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonder Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Sonder Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SOND] by around 85,781,374 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 33,804,724 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 30,337,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,248,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOND stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,125,573 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 28,300,719 shares during the same period.