For Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT], Analyst sees a rise to $115. What next?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] loss -9.51% or -6.65 points to close at $63.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3155834 shares. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022. The Company has also filed a Supplemental Financial Presentation that has been made available at investor.bootbarn.com.

It opened the trading session at $67.60, the shares rose to $69.58 and dropped to $58.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOOT points out that the company has recorded -34.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 663.53K shares, BOOT reached to a volume of 3155834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOOT shares is $129.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $109 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOOT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BOOT stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.80. With this latest performance, BOOT shares dropped by -14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.83, while it was recorded at 68.60 for the last single week of trading, and 95.41 for the last 200 days.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.36 and a Gross Margin at +38.64. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.99.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. go to 17.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]

There are presently around $2,154 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOOT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,657,643, which is approximately 0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,663,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.29 million in BOOT stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $77.77 million in BOOT stock with ownership of nearly -0.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BOOT] by around 4,117,538 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 3,284,787 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,398,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,800,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOOT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,955 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 719,419 shares during the same period.