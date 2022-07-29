Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Is Currently 6.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] gained 6.25% on the last trading session, reaching $3.57 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Reports Strong Q2 2022 Production Results; Higher Grades at the Guanacevi Mine Drive Strong Operational Performance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report second quarter 2022 production of 1,359,207 silver ounces (oz) and 9,289 gold oz, for silver equivalent1 (“AgEq”) production of 2.1 million oz. Production continues to outpace the 2022 production guidance of 6.7-7.6 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 4.1 million AgEq oz for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

“Amid ongoing turmoil in the markets due to supply constraints, continued inflation concerns, and uncertainty from the raising of interest rates from historical lows, we had another solid quarter of production” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the current macro trends, the Company and precious metals outlook remains optimistic. Given our positive view for short-term precious metal prices, we are comfortable holding back bullion inventory over the quarter for future sale.”.

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 171.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $698.68 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $3.4221 to $3.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 3372931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $147 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,949,105, which is approximately 6.435% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,294,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.9 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $17.96 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 10.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 6,364,744 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 11,827,201 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 22,975,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,167,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,060 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,319 shares during the same period.