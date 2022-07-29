DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell -35.20% so far this year. What now?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] gained 1.39% or 1.19 points to close at $86.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3730954 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Dexcom Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM) today reported its financial results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $86.06, the shares rose to $87.28 and dropped to $84.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXCM points out that the company has recorded -12.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, DXCM reached to a volume of 3730954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $119.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 361.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

Trading performance analysis for DXCM stock

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.61, while it was recorded at 84.37 for the last single week of trading, and 111.15 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 30.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $32,471 million, or 99.00% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,203,136, which is approximately 1.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,749,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.58 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 35,426,202 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 29,275,900 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 308,572,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,274,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,982,764 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 5,362,196 shares during the same period.