Coursera Inc. [COUR] Revenue clocked in at $447.40 million, down -44.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] price plunged by -16.67 percent to reach at -$2.71. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Coursera Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue grows 22% year-over-year.

A sum of 7706782 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Coursera Inc. shares reached a high of $13.82 and dropped to a low of $10.71 until finishing in the latest session at $13.55.

The one-year COUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.94. The average equity rating for COUR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $14, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

COUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Coursera Inc. [COUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.39. With this latest performance, COUR shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coursera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.45 and a Gross Margin at +60.07. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Coursera Inc. [COUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,287 million, or 76.80% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,421,380, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 15,867,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.01 million in COUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $122.39 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly 1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 10,833,039 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,052,679 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 76,102,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,988,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,199,646 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,520,714 shares during the same period.