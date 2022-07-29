Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Revenue clocked in at $262.00 million, up 0.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.15 at the close of the session, up 9.24%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Clean Energy Applauds Bipartisan Senate Bill Supporting Renewable Natural Gas Tax Credit to Help Fight Climate Change.

Senators Richard Burr (R) from North Carolina and Mark Warner (D) from Virginia introduced today the “Renewable Natural Gas Incentive Act of 2022” in the United States Senate, which provides a $1 per gallon tax credit for renewable natural gas (RNG) used as a transportation fuel. Andrew J. Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the country’s largest provider of RNG, issued a statement in support of the bill:.

“Renewable natural gas is gaining momentum as a transportation fuel because it tackles the issue of climate change immediately and cost effectively. Large fleets like UPS, Amazon, Waste Management and the transit agencies in New York City and LA are operating tens of thousands of vehicles every day with it. But more should be done to encourage the use of this incredibly clean fuel and this legislation introduced by Senators Warner and Burr does that.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is now 0.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $6.305 and lowest of $5.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.69, which means current price is +52.99% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 4268579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 87.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 25.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.33 and a Gross Margin at -0.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $540 million, or 44.60% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with ownership of 16,456,576, which is approximately 33.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,438,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.66 million in CLNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $59.75 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 14,704,256 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 12,895,146 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 68,312,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,911,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,370,679 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,887 shares during the same period.