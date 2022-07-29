Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE: CVII] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 3021923 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 804.67K shares. Churchill Capital Corp VII shares reached a high of $9.81 and dropped to a low of $9.79 until finishing in the latest session at $9.81.

Guru’s Opinion on Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp VII is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CVII Stock Performance Analysis:

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, CVII shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Churchill Capital Corp VII Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Churchill Capital Corp VII’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII [CVII] Insider Position Details

64 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp VII [NYSE:CVII] by around 15,636,245 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 13,102,735 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 81,417,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,156,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,614,830 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,511,402 shares during the same period.