Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $100

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] closed the trading session at $435.58 on 07/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $430.16, while the highest price level was $452.30. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Charter to Hold Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the “Company” or “Charter”) will host a webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET that day.

The webcast can be accessed live via the Company’s investor relations website at ir.charter.com. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.19 percent and weekly performance of -11.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CHTR reached to a volume of 3164241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $606.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Charter Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $830 to $600, while Truist kept a Hold rating on CHTR stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHTR shares from 770 to 690.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 16.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CHTR stock trade performance evaluation

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.60. With this latest performance, CHTR shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 472.11, while it was recorded at 471.04 for the last single week of trading, and 570.35 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.00 and a Gross Margin at +39.87. Charter Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 30.92%.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,070 million, or 59.90% of CHTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,010,154, which is approximately -1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,443,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.57 billion in CHTR stock with ownership of nearly -11.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charter Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR] by around 10,175,951 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 18,937,782 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 83,540,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,653,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHTR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,020 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 3,153,621 shares during the same period.