Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Stock trading around $21.28 per share: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] traded at a high on 07/28/22, posting a 17.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.28. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Blink Charging Provides EV Charging Solutions As School Bus Fleets Move Towards Electric Buses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With nearly a half millions school buses today, Blink is working with school districts around the nation to support the drive towards electric school bus fleets.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, announced today the continued deployment of Blink EV chargers for electric school bus fleets. Blink has already sold or deployed nearly 400 Level 2 chargers in 14 states at educational facilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3429506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blink Charging Co. stands at 8.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $1.15 billion, with 42.44 million shares outstanding and 41.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 3429506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $29, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BLNK shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 24.16 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.11 and a Gross Margin at -176.01. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -263.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.46.

Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $246 million, or 28.60% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,445,480, which is approximately -0.984% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,822,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.93 million in BLNK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.74 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly 2.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 1,273,413 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 2,842,858 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 9,489,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,606,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,006 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 888,808 shares during the same period.