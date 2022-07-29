Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] fell -57.20% so far this year. What now?

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] price surged by 30.07 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Better Therapeutics Completes Pivotal Trial of BT-001 for Type 2 Diabetes and Announces Positive Secondary Endpoint Results Following the Earlier Announcement of Positive Primary Endpoint Results.

Data demonstrates BT-001 was durable with A1c reductions continuing to improve after 180 days of treatment.

On track to submit a de novo classification request with FDA for BT-001 in third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 45387620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.78M shares. Better Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.56 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $1.99.

The one-year BTTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.29. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.37. With this latest performance, BTTX shares gained by 17.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6955, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0343 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -219.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -158.04.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.00% of BTTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,147,400, which is approximately -15.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SECTORAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 878,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in BTTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.43 million in BTTX stock with ownership of nearly 39.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Better Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTTX] by around 400,766 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 915,286 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,702,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,018,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,632 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 445,273 shares during the same period.