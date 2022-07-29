Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] is -19.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] jumped around 6.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $115.33 at the close of the session, up 5.71%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 1st, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Announces participation in upcoming investor events.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 1st, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista Networks Inc. stock is now -19.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $116.43 and lowest of $111.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.57, which means current price is +29.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3946414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $144.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ANET shares from 142 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 40.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.18, while it was recorded at 106.72 for the last single week of trading, and 117.95 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 18.60%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $22,683 million, or 66.70% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,268,588, which is approximately 1.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,368,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in ANET stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $1.08 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 12.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 16,375,573 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 15,238,612 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 165,062,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,676,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,717,314 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,093,100 shares during the same period.