AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] Revenue clocked in at $108.80 million, down -54.57% YTD: What’s Next?

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.85 during the day while it closed the day at $1.44. The company report on July 15, 2022 that AMTD IDEA Group Announces Successful Pricing of Initial Public Offering of its Subsidiary AMTD Digital Inc., with a Pre-Greenshoe Market Capitalization of US$1.433 billion.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, today announced that its controlled subsidiary AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”), one of the most comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, successfully priced its initial public offering of 16,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), every five ADSs representing two Class A ordinary shares of AMTD Digital, at a price to the public of US$7.80 per ADS.

The IPO of AMTD Digital represents the second unicorn under AMTD Group to be successfully listed on NYSE, subsequent to the successful listing of the Company in 2019 being the first Hong Kong home-grown unicorn to successfully list on NYSE at that time.

AMTD IDEA Group stock has also gained 28.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMTD stock has declined by -34.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.00% and lost -54.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AMTD stock reached $266.92 million, with 210.51 million shares outstanding and 152.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.43K shares, AMTD reached a trading volume of 6912212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

AMTD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3298, while it was recorded at 1.6920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7982 for the last 200 days.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +137.26 and a Gross Margin at +99.86. AMTD IDEA Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 16.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $4,860,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in AMTD IDEA Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE:AMTD] by around 1,122 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,161,327 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 116,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,278,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,719 shares during the same period.