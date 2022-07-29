Alkermes plc [ALKS] is 14.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.61%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that BIPOC Americans and Barriers to Mental Health Care.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Alkermes.

BIPOC mental health month is a time to raise awareness around the barriers that keep many communities from receiving proper mental health care. Learn more and stay tuned as we share facts and resources throughout July.

Over the last 12 months, ALKS stock rose by 3.03%. The one-year Alkermes plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.38. The average equity rating for ALKS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.39 billion, with 162.48 million shares outstanding and 147.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ALKS stock reached a trading volume of 3523491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ALKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alkermes plc [ALKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, ALKS shares dropped by -12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 28.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alkermes plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.50 and a Gross Margin at +78.89. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.42.

Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ALKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 21.20%.

Alkermes plc [ALKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,277 million, or 99.30% of ALKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,000,095, which is approximately -1.609% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,793,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.86 million in ALKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $400.38 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly 5.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 12,811,157 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,197,368 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 139,071,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,080,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,080,132 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,297 shares during the same period.