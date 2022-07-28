why ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.71

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] jumped around 4.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.51 at the close of the session, up 7.31%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that onsemi to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 1, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 1, 2022, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now -7.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $63.035 and lowest of $59.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.25, which means current price is +39.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 7802289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $69.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $55 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $73, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 75 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 18.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 15.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.30, while it was recorded at 60.14 for the last single week of trading, and 57.90 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.61%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $24,709 million, or 97.90% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,612,473, which is approximately 3.279% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,662,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.1 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -19.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 36,740,241 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 48,254,965 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 310,287,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,282,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,076,651 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,540,751 shares during the same period.