why Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $170.73

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a high on 07/27/22, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.36. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5338086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc. stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $71.07 billion, with 635.31 million shares outstanding and 367.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 5338086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $170.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $110, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 214 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.21, while it was recorded at 105.27 for the last single week of trading, and 149.94 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $25,375 million, or 63.10% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,519,356, which is approximately -1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,801,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.65 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 6.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 32,287,572 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 24,057,558 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 180,010,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,355,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,558,827 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 6,798,024 shares during the same period.