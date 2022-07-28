Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price surged by 8.26 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Achieved Total Average Production of 30,607 BOPD During Second Quarter 2022, The Highest Since 2019.

Second Quarter 2022 Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 25% from Second Quarter 2021.

A sum of 4775236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.77M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.32 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.31.

The one-year GTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.81. The average equity rating for GTE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $2.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4220, while it was recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2116 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

GTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 14.30%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123 million, or 22.06% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 24,381,412, which is approximately -10.88% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,270,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.07 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $10.88 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 175.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 38,228,085 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 15,649,842 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 39,818,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,696,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,984,061 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,041 shares during the same period.