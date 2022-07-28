Wall Street Analyst Initiated AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. What else is Wall St. saying

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] jumped around 0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $151.15 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications to FDA and EMA for Upadacitinib (RINVOQ®) in Crohn’s Disease.

Submissions are supported by three Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrating upadacitinib achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response as induction and maintenance treatment1-4.

Safety results were generally consistent with the known safety profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed1-8.

AbbVie Inc. stock is now 11.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABBV Stock saw the intraday high of $151.50 and lowest of $148.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.91, which means current price is +17.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 4144864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $162.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 129 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.13, while it was recorded at 149.69 for the last single week of trading, and 140.52 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 0.37%.

Insider trade positions for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $182,097 million, or 71.50% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,518,780, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,630,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.8 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,317 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 74,329,241 shares. Additionally, 1,461 investors decreased positions by around 58,090,184 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 1,072,322,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,204,742,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,059 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 9,152,458 shares during the same period.