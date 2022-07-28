Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. What else is Wall St. saying

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $171.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2022 that PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today’s action is consistent with PepsiCo’s previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, which began with the June 2022 payment. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2022 marked the company’s 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $235.27 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $169.06 to $171.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4476345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $182.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 639.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.72, while it was recorded at 170.28 for the last single week of trading, and 167.21 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.40 and a Gross Margin at +53.53. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $171,037 million, or 73.90% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,592,570, which is approximately 1.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 104,077,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.86 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.19 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,381 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 41,590,835 shares. Additionally, 1,320 investors decreased positions by around 48,288,396 shares, while 416 investors held positions by with 906,897,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 996,776,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,945,390 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,358,289 shares during the same period.