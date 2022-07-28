Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] jumped around 1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.31 at the close of the session, up 8.27%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $21.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $28.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the first quarter of 2022. Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $622 million, compared to $509 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 include a non-cash, pretax gain of $11.5 million ($11.5 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share) related to the release of a foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment associated with the substantial completion of our exit from Canadian operations.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is now 81.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTEN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.45 and lowest of $14.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.53, which means current price is +81.40% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4438638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $21 to $22.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.97, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $3,239 million, or 97.80% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,469,236, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,989,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.27 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $202.83 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 35,050,800 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 25,232,557 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 151,284,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,568,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,863,436 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,176,619 shares during the same period.