Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $18

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] jumped around 1.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.10 at the close of the session, up 12.24%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-purity refined products, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 9:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock is now 167.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTNR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.17 and lowest of $10.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.10, which means current price is +266.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 3846162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $286 million, or 38.20% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,402,902, which is approximately -4.072% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.73 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.14 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 7,970,178 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,131,286 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,500,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,601,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,391,970 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,251,563 shares during the same period.