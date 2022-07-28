UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $951.10 million, down -57.08% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.54%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that UiPath Empowers Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank to Improve Operational Efficiency and Risk Management.

Over four years, the bank has automated over 250 critical business operations and saved more than 400,000 hours.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited has deployed the UiPath Platform, resulting in savings of more than 400,000 total hours in labor-intensive tasks. Over four years, the UiPath end-to-end automation platform has enabled the bank to successfully automate more than 250 critical business operations.

Over the last 12 months, PATH stock dropped by -69.06%. The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.76. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.91 billion, with 541.90 million shares outstanding and 409.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 4117851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $29.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PATH stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PATH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.54. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,027 million, or 55.40% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,595,245, which is approximately 11.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,800,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.05 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $444.68 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 58,900,511 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 46,623,569 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 166,056,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,580,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,290,826 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 8,477,006 shares during the same period.