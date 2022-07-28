UBS slashes price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] – find out why.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.395 during the day while it closed the day at $37.05. The company report on July 26, 2022 that ZoomInfo Appoints Tomer Gershoni as First Chief Security Officer.

Long-Time Cybersecurity Expert Will Lead ZoomInfo’s Security Team, Overseeing Physical and Digital Security and Privacy Efforts.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the appointment of Tomer Gershoni as its Chief Security Officer.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has declined by -22.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.79% and lost -42.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $15.86 billion, with 400.22 million shares outstanding and 267.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3610470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $68.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 55.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.20, while it was recorded at 37.44 for the last single week of trading, and 53.19 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 32.11%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,731 million, or 87.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 42,245,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.05 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 32,177,677 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 22,121,224 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 289,307,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,606,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,274,737 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,894,011 shares during the same period.