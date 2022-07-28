TransUnion [TRU] Revenue clocked in at $3.14 billion, down -36.31% YTD: What’s Next?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] price plunged by -13.88 percent to reach at -$12.17. The company report on July 26, 2022 that TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Delivered 30 percent total revenue growth, and 9 percent organic constant currency revenue growth excluding mortgage, driven by continued strength in International and U.S. Markets.

Met earnings expectations due to proactive cost management and acquisition synergy initiatives.

A sum of 5995087 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. TransUnion shares reached a high of $81.04 and dropped to a low of $75.03 until finishing in the latest session at $75.52.

The one-year TRU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.99. The average equity rating for TRU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $104.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $109, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TRU Stock Performance Analysis:

TransUnion [TRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, TRU shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.35, while it was recorded at 85.75 for the last single week of trading, and 99.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransUnion Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 11.60%.

TransUnion [TRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,520 million, or 99.63% of TRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,322,518, which is approximately -6.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,806,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in TRU stock with ownership of nearly -17.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransUnion stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 19,715,478 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 19,237,550 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 149,434,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,387,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,501,607 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,385,507 shares during the same period.