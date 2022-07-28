Teradyne Inc. [TER] moved down -0.21: Why It’s Important

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] traded at a low on 07/27/22, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.94. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q2 guidance.

System Test, Wireless Test and Industrial Automation revenues grew compared with Q2’21 while Semiconductor Test declined consistent with guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5069415 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradyne Inc. stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for TER stock reached $16.05 billion, with 162.05 million shares outstanding and 159.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 5069415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $125.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 18.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.54, while it was recorded at 99.88 for the last single week of trading, and 121.71 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 5.53%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne Inc. [TER]

There are presently around $15,365 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,128,206, which is approximately 0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,153,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.01 billion in TER stock with ownership of nearly 4.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 14,570,288 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 14,245,533 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 128,063,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,878,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,968,819 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 3,031,792 shares during the same period.