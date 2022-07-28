Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] Is Currently -15.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] closed the trading session at $37.84 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.67, while the highest price level was $40.00. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Tenable Achieves AWS Security Competency Status.

Further validates market demand for vulnerability management capabilities in cloud environments.

AWS re:Inforce — Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure Management company, today announced it has achieved the Application Security distinction in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency for its cloud-native vulnerability management solution. This designation recognizes that Tenable has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of software expertise in Application Security to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.29 percent and weekly performance of -22.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, TENB reached to a volume of 4169559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $65.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $66, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TENB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 53.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TENB stock trade performance evaluation

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.52. With this latest performance, TENB shares dropped by -24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.90, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 51.41 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.44 and a Gross Margin at +80.34. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 24.00%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,578 million, or 89.20% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,385,004, which is approximately 26.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,900,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.63 million in TENB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $295.5 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 2.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 13,818,886 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 10,577,608 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 70,166,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,562,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552,043 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 796,189 shares during the same period.