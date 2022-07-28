Robert W. Baird lifts F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FXLV] loss -61.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2022 that F45 Training Announces Strategic Update.

CEO Transition and Strategic Reorganization to Support F45’s Next Chapter of Growth; Company Updates 2022 Full-Year Guidance.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today announced strategic updates to align the Company more closely with macroeconomic conditions and current business trends and prepare for the next phase of studio and membership growth.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. represents 95.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.50 million with the latest information. FXLV stock price has been found in the range of $0.7857 to $1.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 504.53K shares, FXLV reached a trading volume of 31750384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FXLV shares is $13.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FXLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $17 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $8, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FXLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F45 Training Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FXLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for FXLV stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.75. With this latest performance, FXLV shares dropped by -71.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FXLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.01 for F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.46. F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.33.

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]

There are presently around $61 million, or 48.60% of FXLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FXLV stocks are: KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,529,281, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 6,497,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.77 million in FXLV stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $8.7 million in FXLV stock with ownership of nearly -3.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F45 Training Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FXLV] by around 4,273,308 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,183,193 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 36,019,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,476,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FXLV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,459,448 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 764,906 shares during the same period.