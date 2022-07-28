Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] moved up 5.90: Why It’s Important

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] closed the trading session at $12.39 on 07/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.77, while the highest price level was $12.505. The company report on July 14, 2022 that PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.34 percent and weekly performance of -5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, PLTK reached to a volume of 3819745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

PLTK stock trade performance evaluation

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, PLTK shares dropped by -13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.15. Playtika Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 5.54%.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $939 million, or 20.00% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,792,781, which is approximately -19.569% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,261,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.58 million in PLTK stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $72.66 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly 13.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playtika Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 21,345,949 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 29,755,313 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,707,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,808,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,997,755 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 11,217,276 shares during the same period.