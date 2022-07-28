Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] moved up 2.89: Why It’s Important

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, up 2.89%. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is now -28.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.21 and lowest of $3.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.17, which means current price is +31.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 3830303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12.

How has ORC stock performed recently?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, ORC shares gained by 9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Insider trade positions for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $119 million, or 21.60% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,903,053, which is approximately -4.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,183,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.59 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.54 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 5,279,499 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,202,808 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,616,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,098,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,135 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 778,643 shares during the same period.